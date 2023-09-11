Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 910 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 71.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bread Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 312,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. 94,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,922. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

