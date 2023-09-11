Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $438,000 Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MacroGenics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Hurwitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,393.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

MacroGenics Trading Up 0.4 %

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.14. 78,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,368. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $318.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a net margin of 4.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

