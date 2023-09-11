Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. 2,582,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,852. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 204.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

