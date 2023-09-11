Delphia USA Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.38. 419,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,042. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

