BlueSpruce Investments LP Buys 13,930 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,161,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 7.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 0.46% of PayPal worth $392,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.46. 3,409,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,294,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.