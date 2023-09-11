Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. 169,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,363. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,939.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,173. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

