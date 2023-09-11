Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.64

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.64 and last traded at C$44.53, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.64.

Sprott Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.99.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.3300518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

About Sprott

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.