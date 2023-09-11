Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.97

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$79.97 and last traded at C$79.65, with a volume of 22431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.9240363 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.