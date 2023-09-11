Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Enova International makes up about 1.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Enova International worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 934.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Enova International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. 22,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,921. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.55 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.