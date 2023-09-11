Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 107,257 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,257 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Extreme Networks worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 542,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,388. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.