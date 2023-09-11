Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.51

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.51 and last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 3448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.
CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
