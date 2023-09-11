Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.83

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 13673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$750.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

