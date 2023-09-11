Fund 1 Investments LLC Increases Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s makes up about 13.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 17.02% of Tilly’s worth $39,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,172,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,164,425.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,576 shares of company stock worth $652,251 in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.60. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

