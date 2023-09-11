Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of HealthEquity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4,772.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.08. 190,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

