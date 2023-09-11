Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,523,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,000. Eventbrite accounts for 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Eventbrite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 792,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 491,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 527,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 580,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $1,130,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 319,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.64. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

