Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879,984 shares during the period. Payoneer Global makes up 1.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Payoneer Global worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,633,000 after acquiring an additional 251,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.3 %

PAYO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 1,090,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $86,830.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,859 shares of company stock valued at $255,934. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

