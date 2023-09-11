The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stake Increased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545,938 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Honest during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honest by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 42,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $60,757.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,352.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,239 shares of company stock valued at $160,947. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 386,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,188. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

