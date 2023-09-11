Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,888 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.78. 24,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

