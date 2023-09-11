Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 338,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,000. Matthews International accounts for 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of MATW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. 29,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,285. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.42%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

