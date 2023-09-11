Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Modine Manufacturing worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $46.99. 131,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,774 shares of company stock worth $3,066,195 in the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

