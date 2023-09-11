Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,855 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of WalkMe worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WalkMe by 744.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WalkMe stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,620. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $819.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

