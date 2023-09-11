Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.72

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.72 and last traded at C$48.72, with a volume of 460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.72.

Cogeco Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.55. The company has a market cap of C$680.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of C$767.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.6799205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

About Cogeco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.731 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.