Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.35

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$162.35 and last traded at C$162.00, with a volume of 1099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$162.28.

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$177.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$142.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.73 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 0.7057964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

