Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.83, with a volume of 104984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.31.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.2410407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

