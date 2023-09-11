Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.83, with a volume of 104984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Up 6.7 %
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.2410407 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.