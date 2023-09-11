CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.78

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.78 and last traded at C$32.46, with a volume of 14623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.62.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.1734251 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

