CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.53

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 8457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRT.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

