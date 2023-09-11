MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.00

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 121184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.605102 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

