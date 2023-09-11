Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.64

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.64 and last traded at C$21.98, with a volume of 1677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.64.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a market cap of C$905.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of C$74.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0168697 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

