SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.30

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 4700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

SunOpta Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$596.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of C$279.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

