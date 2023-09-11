Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.78

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 4394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.08.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.9 %

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.18.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

