Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.78

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 4394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIR.UN
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.9 %
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.