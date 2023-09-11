Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.06

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$115.06 and last traded at C$114.82, with a volume of 48062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$133.58.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$118.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

