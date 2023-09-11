American Eagle Outfitters Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,610 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 6,206 put options.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 2,756,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 381,704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $777,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

