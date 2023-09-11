Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.20

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.20 and last traded at C$41.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCG.A shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$983.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.58%.

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.