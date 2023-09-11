Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.20

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.20 and last traded at C$41.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCG.A shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.58%.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
