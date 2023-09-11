Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.18

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 7073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5262821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

