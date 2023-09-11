Investors Buy Large Volume of Kenvue Call Options (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 140,598 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 106,388 call options.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.08. 21,638,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,994,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

