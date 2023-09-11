Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.92

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.92 and last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 95797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.96.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.6137725 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

