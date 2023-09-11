Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,410,890 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,890 shares during the period. Similarweb accounts for 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 3.09% of Similarweb worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

SMWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE SMWB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 280.17%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

