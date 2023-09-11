Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 615.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.64.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.97. 43,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,715. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

