Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $2.27 Million in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,887,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.73% of Invivyd as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVVD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 445,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,157. The company has a market cap of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.12. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invivyd Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

