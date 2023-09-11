Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 193,898 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the quarter. Couchbase makes up approximately 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Couchbase Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.04. 310,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $883.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,882,798.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $746,722. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

