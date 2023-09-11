Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5,071.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after buying an additional 218,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 144.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,459,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,860 shares of company stock valued at $72,618,851. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.85. 319,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.88. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

