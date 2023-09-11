Corton Capital Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $597.03. 1,811,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.40 and its 200 day moving average is $429.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $597.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

