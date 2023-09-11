Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 6,391 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

