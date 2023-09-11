Corton Capital Inc. Buys 820 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $275,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 248,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.42. 79,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

