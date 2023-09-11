Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JXN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. 324,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.