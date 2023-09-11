Corton Capital Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $34.11. 1,601,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

