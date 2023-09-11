Beldex Price Down 4.6% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Beldex has a total market cap of $174.69 million and $6.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.12 or 0.06199665 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00036874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,333,094 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,913,100 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

