Oxen Price Hits $0.0684 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $12,705.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,164.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00236095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00730986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00557679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00058400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00115365 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,652,590 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

