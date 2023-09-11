Crypto Snack Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,443.61 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $1,443.61 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

