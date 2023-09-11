DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,950 shares during the period. DocGo makes up 1.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of DocGo worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DocGo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DocGo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

DocGo Trading Down 7.4 %

DocGo stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,736. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.76 million, a PE ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,000. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

